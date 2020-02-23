PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,961 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

REGN stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.15. 649,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 4,006 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $1,458,464.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,815,891.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,679 shares of company stock worth $38,321,248. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

