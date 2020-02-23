PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,034 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pentair by 29.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,041 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Pentair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 1,218,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

