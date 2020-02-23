PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 48,482 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,482 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of P H Glatfelter worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of GLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.74. P H Glatfelter Co has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

