PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,219 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Peoples Financial Services worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFIS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.24. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

PFIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

