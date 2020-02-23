PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

JEC traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $103.86. 1,157,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

