PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

