POA Network Price Up 4.1% This Week (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Ethfinex. During the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

