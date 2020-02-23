Polis Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $7,574.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007542 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Over the last week, Polis has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,623,742 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

