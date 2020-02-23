Polybius Market Cap Hits $8.62 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Polybius token can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00021926 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $11,717.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polybius has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

