Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.64 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, IDEX, Koinex and Upbit. In the last week, Polymath has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00796698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 813.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,175,816 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Upbit, Huobi, LATOKEN, Binance, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

