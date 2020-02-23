PolySwarm (NCT) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. PolySwarm has a market cap of $3.91 million and $4,738.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

