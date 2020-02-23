PonziCoin (PONZI) Market Cap Hits $1,365.00

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. PonziCoin has a total market capitalization of $1,365.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.94 or 0.02938040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00231466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

