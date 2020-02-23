PopularCoin (POP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. PopularCoin has a market cap of $134,590.00 and $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00794797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066321 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006074 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006703 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,996,960,152 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

