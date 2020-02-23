Populous Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.90 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Populous has a total market capitalization of $24.90 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00004731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Binance and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.02965644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00230803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, DragonEX, OKEx, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.