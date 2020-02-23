PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and $2,688.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,898.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.56 or 0.02758008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.04069131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00793252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00864781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00097517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009574 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,320,307 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.