Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Position Lowered by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,922 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Power Integrations worth $83,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $182,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,907 shares of company stock worth $16,962,847. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

