PRASM (PSM) Market Capitalization Reaches $64,283.00

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded up 159.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, PRASM has traded 159.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRASM has a market capitalization of $64,283.00 and $11.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRASM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRASM alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00460040 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001463 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012495 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003553 BTC.

PRASM Token Profile

PRASM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io.

PRASM Token Trading

PRASM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRASM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRASM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.