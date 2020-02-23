PRASM (PSM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, PRASM has traded 158.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRASM token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and CoinTiger. PRASM has a market capitalization of $63,955.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00462072 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001460 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010227 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012497 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003522 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io.

PRASM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

