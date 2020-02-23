Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and BX Thailand. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $5,136.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,801,076 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.