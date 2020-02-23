Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,411 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.81. 9,180,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

