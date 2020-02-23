Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.