Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.29. 1,353,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.81 and a 200-day moving average of $203.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,944 shares of company stock worth $25,628,497. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

