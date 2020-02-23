Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 445 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 467.1% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $33.53 on Friday, hitting $1,483.46. 2,095,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,307.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,042.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

