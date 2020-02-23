Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 2.8% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,084,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,816,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $292.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

