Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.52. 4,277,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

