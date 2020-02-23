Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,181,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.89. 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,238. The company has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $159.96 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.17.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

