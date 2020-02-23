Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142,227 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,918,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,037. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

