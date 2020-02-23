Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,471,000 after purchasing an additional 829,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

