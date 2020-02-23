Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,667,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,488,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $304.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.