Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 20,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 378,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.