Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.61 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.