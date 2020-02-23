Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 135,086 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 2,836.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,086 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Choice Hotels International worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of CHH opened at $107.37 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

