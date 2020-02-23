Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

NYSE PNW opened at $103.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.