Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,886 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Walker & Dunlop worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

