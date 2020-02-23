Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,225 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,225 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.33% of Plantronics worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,121,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Plantronics by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 682,497 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plantronics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 392,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Plantronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Plantronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $14.68 on Friday. Plantronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $574.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

PLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

