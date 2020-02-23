Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 419,212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

