Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

FTSL traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $47.74. 158,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

