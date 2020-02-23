Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,640,075 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.76.

FDX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.43. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.