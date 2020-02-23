Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.64. 1,308,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,036. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

