Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

In related news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $5,129,387.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,782.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,975 shares of company stock worth $16,437,100. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $124.56. 2,051,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

