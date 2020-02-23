Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 353.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,706. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1672 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

