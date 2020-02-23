Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,130. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Cfra increased their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.04.

In other Southern news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

