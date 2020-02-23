Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,873 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 546,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72,382 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,425,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

GE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,903,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,299,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

