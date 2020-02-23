Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $91,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.27.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,042. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.34. 1,189,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.14 and its 200 day moving average is $457.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

