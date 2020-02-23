Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.46% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 39,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,783. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

