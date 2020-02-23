Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKH. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKH traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.39. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,826. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.09 and a fifty-two week high of $286.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.18.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

