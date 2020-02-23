Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,826 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,334 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

