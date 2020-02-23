Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,473 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,177. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

