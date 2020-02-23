Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2,978.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.95. 2,721,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.06. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

