Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 3.49% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of CAPE traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12 month low of $123.95 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.46.

